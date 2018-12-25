Sito Mobile (SITO) Receives Buy Rating from Dawson James

Dawson James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sito Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sito Mobile currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.17.

SITO stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.78. Sito Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter. Sito Mobile had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 130.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sito Mobile will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sito Mobile by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 53,653 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Sito Mobile by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 133,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,670 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sito Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,830,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sito Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

