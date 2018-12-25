SmileyCoin Hits Market Cap of $431,745.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $431,745.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00023507 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000236 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 25,960,250,000 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

