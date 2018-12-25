SnowGem Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $365,620.00 and approximately $82,884.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.21 or 0.03325015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.04226133 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00810705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.01283238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00122737 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.01615633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00367359 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 84,096,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,440,945 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.