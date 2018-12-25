Sociall (SCL) Achieves Market Cap of $561,828.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and FCoin. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $561,828.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.02434912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00145982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00194007 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027011 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026968 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall launched on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

