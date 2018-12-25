SolarCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,544.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $4,544.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00819219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00020296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00001160 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015704 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000637 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,580,418 coins and its circulating supply is 49,722,578 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

