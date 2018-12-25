Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.95

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 70256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,421,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 925,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,421,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 925,542 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 20.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 200,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 62.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 264,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 101,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $197,000. 27.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

