Southern Co (SO) Stake Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173,576 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $77,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 83.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

In other Southern news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $428,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $705,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.47%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

