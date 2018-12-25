Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,880,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 71,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,134 shares of company stock worth $98,467 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Southside Bank. It offers checking, saving & retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage & equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking and business loans.

