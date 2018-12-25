Southwestern Energy (SWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

In related news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $63,798.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,098.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $107,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 222.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 71.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.13 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 14.22%. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

