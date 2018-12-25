Sovereign Hero (HERO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

Sovereign Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Sovereign Hero token can currently be bought for approximately $142.76 or 0.03788018 BTC on popular exchanges. Sovereign Hero has a market cap of $681,417.00 and $0.00 worth of Sovereign Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sovereign Hero has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sovereign Hero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.21 or 0.02502880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00148293 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00208239 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026042 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Sovereign Hero Token Profile

Sovereign Hero launched on March 8th, 2018. Sovereign Hero’s total supply is 4,773 tokens. The official website for Sovereign Hero is www.sovereignhero.com. Sovereign Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Sovereign Hero Token Trading

Sovereign Hero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovereign Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovereign Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sovereign Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sovereign Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovereign Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.