S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,412,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $471,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,548,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,638,000 after purchasing an additional 125,192 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.9% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 292,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 30.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 320,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 74,771 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $41,289.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $158.48 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/sp-global-inc-spgi-position-lessened-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.