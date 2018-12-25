SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (SMEZ) Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.66

SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) announced a semiannual dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6643 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.23. 18,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338. SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $69.46.

