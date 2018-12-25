SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4226 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

ONEV traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $78.13.

