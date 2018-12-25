SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (VLU)

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.638 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.
Shares of VLU stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.88. 33,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.12 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69.
