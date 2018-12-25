SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Position Increased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,199 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 14.9% of MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,438,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $234.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $234.27 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be issued a $1.4354 dividend. This represents a $5.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

