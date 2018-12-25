SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 148.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,413 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 4.4% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 339,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,986,000 after buying an additional 53,004 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.9% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,489.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $234.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $234.27 and a 12 month high of $293.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.4354 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $5.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

