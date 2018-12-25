SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stake Boosted by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 12.0% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $19,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 54.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 456,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,136,000 after purchasing an additional 160,199 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 53.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 174,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,593,000 after purchasing an additional 60,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY opened at $234.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $234.27 and a 1 year high of $293.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a $1.4354 dividend. This represents a $5.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-stake-boosted-by-jackson-grant-investment-advisers-inc.html.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.