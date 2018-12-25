SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (XSD)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2071 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

XSD stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 90,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,156. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

