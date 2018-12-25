Spin Master (SNMSF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.85 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $27.95 on Monday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

