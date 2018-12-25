Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Stake Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 93.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108,213 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 67.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,416,000 after buying an additional 1,794,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 43.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,236,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 778.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 884,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 783,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,322,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.05 million.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $48,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $227,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $398,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

