Splunk (SPLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Splunk Inc. provides a software platform, which collects and indexes data and enables users to search, correlate, analyze, monitor and report on this data, all in real time. Its software is designed to help users in various roles, including IT and business professionals. Splunk Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPLK. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Splunk from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Splunk from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $92.72 on Friday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $480.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Splunk will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Mark T. Carges sold 4,171 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $458,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $912,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,663. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Splunk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,476,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,508,569,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,220 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,235,000 after acquiring an additional 298,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $377,486,000 after acquiring an additional 219,247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $157,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Splunk by 182.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,565,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its software solutions include cloud services, enterprise security, application delivery, big data, business analytics, and information technology operations and log management. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J.

