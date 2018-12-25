Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 84,835 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Spok worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 10.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,804 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spok alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.84 million, a PE ratio of 124.30 and a beta of 0.47. Spok Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $139,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/spok-holdings-inc-spok-shares-sold-by-citadel-advisors-llc.html.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.