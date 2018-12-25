Sprint (S) Debt Trading 0.4% Higher

An issue of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) bonds rose 0.4% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7% coupon and will mature on March 1, 2020. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $102.63 and were trading at $103.00 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

S has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.66.

NYSE:S traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. 13,928,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,838,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.71. Sprint Corp has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Sprint had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprint news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $827,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $2,030,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,419,275 shares in the company, valued at $14,999,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sprint by 24.6% during the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 17,061,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $92,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprint by 2,277.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,366,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprint by 145.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,604,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,266 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprint by 298.9% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 7,206,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprint by 1.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 6,168,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,342,000 after purchasing an additional 90,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

