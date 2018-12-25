St. Joe (JOE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.05

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 7502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JOE shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

Get St. Joe alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $803.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.92.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 million. St. Joe had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 61.38%. As a group, analysts expect that St. Joe Co will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,589,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 310,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 26.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 9.5% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 70,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 145,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/st-joe-joe-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-13-05.html.

About St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.