Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 528,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,875 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $31,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister acquired 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.01 per share, with a total value of $400,094.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Shares of TSN opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.25. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-grows-holdings-in-tyson-foods-inc-tsn.html.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.