Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $32.91 Million Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,667,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 382,040 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $32,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,852,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,199,000 after acquiring an additional 174,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heartland Express by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,941,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,041,000 after purchasing an additional 150,636 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 103.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,976,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,493 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 35.2% during the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,137,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,441,000 after buying an additional 296,364 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.89.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.11%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

