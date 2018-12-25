Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Holdings Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,030,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 315,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 46,013 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 100,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $677,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,022,779 shares in the company, valued at $170,021,069.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a diversified carbon-steel steel producer and metals recycler in the U.S. It produces a wide array of steel – beams, bars, steel sheet, and more. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Others.

