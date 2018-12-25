STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. STRATA Skin Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSKN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, STRATA Skin Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 70.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 89.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 164.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 182,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the third quarter valued at $830,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

