Sunoco (SUN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.20

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 8835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sunoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.50. Sunoco had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 1,724 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $47,668.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,509.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,295,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,441,000 after buying an additional 709,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sunoco by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,637,000 after buying an additional 375,235 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,806,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 93,875 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

