Sunrun (RUN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

RUN opened at $10.52 on Friday. Sunrun has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). Sunrun had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $204.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Vassallo sold 591,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $8,553,549.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,272.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $18,863,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,689,342 shares of company stock worth $50,913,426 and have sold 741,193 shares worth $10,738,892. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 881.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,517,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunrun by 104.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 701,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Sunrun by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,664,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,351,000 after buying an additional 618,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,664,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,351,000 after buying an additional 618,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sunrun by 26.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 381,814 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

