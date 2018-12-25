SWISS RE LTD/S (SSREY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SWISS RE LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Get SWISS RE LTD/S alerts:

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. SWISS RE LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08 and a beta of 0.41.

About SWISS RE LTD/S

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites casualty, property and specialty, agriculture, aviation, engineering, marine, life and health, retakaful, solvency II, and facultative reinsurance products, as well as trade credit, surety, and political risk reinsurance; structured reinsurance solutions; and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.