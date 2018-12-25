Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) vs. AgriVest Americas (NXCN) Head-To-Head Survey

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) and AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgriVest Americas has a beta of -5.03, suggesting that its stock price is 603% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sykes Enterprises and AgriVest Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sykes Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50 AgriVest Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.48%. Given Sykes Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sykes Enterprises is more favorable than AgriVest Americas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and AgriVest Americas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sykes Enterprises $1.59 billion 0.62 $32.21 million $2.00 11.43 AgriVest Americas N/A N/A -$450,000.00 N/A N/A

Sykes Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than AgriVest Americas.

Profitability

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and AgriVest Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sykes Enterprises 0.91% 10.08% 6.80% AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of AgriVest Americas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sykes Enterprises beats AgriVest Americas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance. The company's technical support services comprise support around complex networks, hardware and software, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage. It also provides customer acquisition services, which focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clients' products and services. It also provides technical staffing services to outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, e-mail, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, retail, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

AgriVest Americas Company Profile

NXChain Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to locate and consummate a merger with or an acquisition of a private entity. Previously, it was engaged in the development, marketing, and support of warehouse management software solutions that enable companies to automate their warehouse operations and provide inventory visibility throughout the supply chain. The company was formerly known as AgriVest Americas, Inc. and changed its name to NXChain Inc. in December 2015. NXChain Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Irvine, California. NXChain Inc. is a subsidiary of Havanti AS.

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.