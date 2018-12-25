Syneos Health Inc Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for Syneos Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYNH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. William Blair raised shares of Syneos Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $36.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $150,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

