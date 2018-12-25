TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.74

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.74 and last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 25755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,296.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,231,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,515,000 after acquiring an additional 396,786 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 255.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth $2,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.74” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/td-ameritrade-amtd-hits-new-12-month-low-at-45-74.html.

About TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.