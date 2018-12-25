TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. TD Ameritrade reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TD Ameritrade.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 745,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,930. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.