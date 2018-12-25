TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. TD Ameritrade reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 745,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,930. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply