Teachers Advisors LLC Has $56.56 Million Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Teachers Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,079,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,522 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $56,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the third quarter worth $466,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 39,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the third quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 46.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Joshua Weinreich purchased 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,589.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,950.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Pizzi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,795.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,668 shares of company stock worth $1,912,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.12.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

