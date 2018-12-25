Teachers Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,529 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $54,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $230,185,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 125.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,750,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,093 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $53,550,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Yum China by 61.4% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,697,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its position in Yum China by 19.2% in the third quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 6,223,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.23%. Yum China’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 8,391 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $312,564.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ted Lee sold 3,795 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $137,606.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,552.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,591 shares of company stock worth $756,954 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

