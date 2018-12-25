Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 14,842 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 656,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $51,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 38.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 119.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Bement sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $428,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 15,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $1,406,454.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 77,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,892.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,896 shares of company stock worth $2,129,938 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $73.41 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.05. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/teachers-advisors-llc-sells-14842-shares-of-pinnacle-west-capital-co-pnw.html.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.