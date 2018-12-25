Teekay (TK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.26

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 28449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teekay in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Teekay alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $353.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.22 million. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Analysts expect that Teekay Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after buying an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 93,074 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 294,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 144,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/teekay-tk-hits-new-12-month-low-at-3-26.html.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.