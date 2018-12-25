TENA (TENA) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, TENA has traded flat against the US dollar. One TENA token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00003532 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. TENA has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $19,718.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.02446634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00146858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00195118 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026613 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026610 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.