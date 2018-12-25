TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

TTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

TTI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. 1,001,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.27.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

