Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) & Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Head to Head Survey

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Evelo Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $22.39 billion 0.66 -$16.27 billion $3.93 3.71 Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A

Evelo Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Evelo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 2 13 4 1 2.20 Evelo Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus price target of $22.71, suggesting a potential upside of 55.63%. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.66%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Evelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -54.67% 21.83% 5.01% Evelo Biosciences N/A -101.03% -37.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington disease. This segment's products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. The company has collaboration arrangements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

