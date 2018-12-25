Texas Instruments (TXN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $87.76

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.76 and last traded at $87.80, with a volume of 498522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.41.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $87.76” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/texas-instruments-txn-hits-new-1-year-low-at-87-76.html.

About Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.