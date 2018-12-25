The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $588.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) to post sales of $588.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $591.20 million and the lowest is $586.63 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $568.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $583.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on GEO. ValuEngine upgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on The GEO Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

GEO stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 350,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,771. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 50,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $1,116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,077,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 120,240 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,699,388.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $149,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $221,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.