The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,786 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.49% of The Hackett Group worth $32,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 104,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $472.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $73.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

