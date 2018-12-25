The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $15.21 Million Holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,386,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,997,000 after buying an additional 643,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 619.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $63,180.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $84,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,292. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

