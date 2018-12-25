The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $15.73 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.55. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $102.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 49.81%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 34,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $6,053,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 35,160 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $6,424,786.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,394,031.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,640 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,449. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

