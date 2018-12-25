The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,790 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 827.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $140.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.49 and a one year high of $178.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.5061 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

