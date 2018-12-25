The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Holdings Reduced by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,875,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,322,000 after acquiring an additional 241,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 833.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,980 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the third quarter worth about $34,881,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the third quarter worth about $20,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, VP Gregory Swick sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,092,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total transaction of $131,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ULTI opened at $219.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.02 and a fifty-two week high of $332.43.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.22 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $258.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.33.

The Ultimate Software Group Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

