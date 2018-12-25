The Zweig Total Return Fund (ZTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.29

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 3312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of The Zweig Total Return Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

The Zweig Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

